“The Investigation Administration of the IA Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against the man charged with committing a crime under part 115 of Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As previously reported, the offender entered the altar of the church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker in the Bakuninskaya Street and stabbed two men. A few minutes later, officers of the Police Patrol Service arrived at the scene and detained the offender.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Basmanny District Court of the city of Moscow for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.