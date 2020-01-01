“The Investigation Administration of the IA Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against the man charged with committing a crime under part 115 of Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
As previously reported, the offender entered the altar of the church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker in the Bakuninskaya Street and stabbed two men. A few minutes later, officers of the Police Patrol Service arrived at the scene and detained the offender.
The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Basmanny District Court of the city of Moscow for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.