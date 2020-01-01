“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Krasnogorsk and the FSB of Russia Department in the city of Moscow and the Moscow Region detained two suspects in the illegal production of narcotic drugs.

According to available information, the man with his former son-in-law in an outbuilding located in one of the Garden Associations, organized a laboratory for the manufacture of mephedrone.

During the inspection of the premises, operatives found a gas mask, canisters, glass flasks, a drying cabinet, an electric stove, a vacuum apparatus, an electronic scale, and also three plastic buckets with a viscous liquid. The study confirmed that about 24 kilograms of mephedrone were seized.

The detainees explained that they planned to sell the manufactured drug in a contact-free way through an on-line store.

A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Art. 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. In respect of the defendants, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.