In the process of investigating the criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Art. 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region, with the power support by the OMON unit of the Rosgvardia, with the involvement of specialists from the Department of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation for the Novosibirsk Region, suppressed the activities of a group of persons who had organized the trade in counterfeit clothing and footwear under famous world brands in the city of Novosibirsk.

In the course of the conducted operational-search activities, police officers searched retail outlets located in the Tsentralny District of Novosibirsk. The police seized over 6,000 pairs of shoes and 2,000 pieces of clothing under the brands of well-known world manufacturers. There were also seized documents reflecting the financial and economic activities of organizations involved in the sale of counterfeit goods, and over 1.1 million rubles.

Currently, six suspects-foreign citizens have been charged with illegal use of means of individualization of goods, committed with causing a major damage. A ban on certain actions was selected by Court as the preventive measure for the detainees.

Operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing additional episodes of illegal activities of the defendants continue.