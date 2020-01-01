According to investigators, the 36-year-old woman appropriated about half a million rubles received for air tickets purchased by local residents.

The head of one of the firms selling air and railway tickets turned to the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration for closed administrative and territorial unit of Zheleznogorsk and said that during the audit of the financial and economic activities of the enterprise, a shortage of funds in the amount of 470 thousand rubles had been revealed. The reason for the unscheduled audit were the complains of customers who could not fly away on vacation, since their tickets had been canceled.

Police officers carried out an inspection, during which it was established that within four months the cashier had been appropriating other people's money. The woman, in the presence of clients, issued electronic tickets, printed them and accepted payment. After the Zheleznogorsk citizens, planning a vacation, left the office, the suspect, on-line, canceled the travel documents she had just acquired and documented a refund. 15 people, who had bought tickets for holidays in the southern regions of Russia suffered from the actions of the suspect.

The management of the company in which the cashier worked, fully reimbursed the victims for the material damage. Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration Division for closed administrative and territorial unit of Zheleznogorsk initiated a criminal case against the local woman without a criminal record, born in 1984, on the grounds of an offense under part. 3 of Art. 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Appropriation or embezzlement”. According to the sanctions of this article, the maximum penalty is a 6 years' imprisonment.