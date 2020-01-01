The police of the regional center received information about the discovery of a site of illegal forest felling located near the villages of Tyunevo and Andreevsky. A traffic police crew together with officers of the criminal investigation department of the city police, stopped a truck transporting wood. During the check of documents, the driver was unable to provide the police with an appropriate permit confirming the right to transport birch-timber. Operatives detained the offender red-handed and took him to the police division No. 1 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tyumen.

In the course of further investigation, law enforcement officers found that the 40-year-old previously convicted local resident had illegally cut down 50 trees between April and July of this year. During a search in the presence of attesting witnesses on the land plot of the defendant, the police found cut down trees prepared for sale. The investigation also established the involvement of the defendant in four more episodes of a similar crime. The offender confessed to the crime and explained that he had spent the money on personal needs. The amount of damage caused to the Forest Fund exceeded 190 thousand rubles.

Investigators initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part. 2 of Art. 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal felling of forest stands”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 4 years. The offender is currently under recognizance not to leave.