Based on the materials of the criminal case investigated by investigator of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Amur Region, the court passed a sentence on a 52-year-old resident of Blagoveshchensk. He was found guilty of committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Art. 160 of the Russian Criminal Code.

In the course of the investigation and the court hearing, it was established that in February 2014 the citizen, being the director of a federal state unitary enterprise of the FSIN of Russia, using his official position, embezzled the entrusted to him funds belonging to the organization. He transferred 35 million rubles to the bank account of another company, thereby causing an especially large damage to the enterprise.

In the course of the investigation of the criminal case, handwriting, technical and forensic as well as accounting examinations were carried out. Investigators interviewed a large circle of witnesses living on the territory of other constituent entities of the Russian Federation. The total materials of the criminal case made 200 volumes.

The crime was revealed by officers of the regional FSB Department and the Administration for Economic Security and Combating Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Amur Region, and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia.

The Blagoveshchensk city court took into account the circumstances of the criminal case and sentenced the guilty person to 3 years 8 months in prison with serving the sentence in a general regime correctional colony.