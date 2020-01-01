“The unit for the investigation of organized criminal activities of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sakhalin Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against citizens accused of illegal sale of synthetic drugs.

As previously reported, a group of people, who had arrived in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk from CIS countries, caught the attention of the police. During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the defendants had been purchasing drugs in bulk, packaging and selling them to customers in a contact-free way through couriers. As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects were detained.

During searches at their place of residence, as well as in the parcels delivered for the attackers by post offices, the drug methylephedrone was found. The total weight of the drug exceeded 12 kilograms.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsky City Court of the Sakhalin Region,” said the MIA of Russia official representative Irina Volk.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of the year, 313 crimes in the field of illegal drug trafficking have been registered in the Sakhalin Region. The investigation and inquiry bodies initiated 290 criminal cases. 186 persons were detained, more than five kilograms of substances prohibited for circulation were seized.