“Officers of the Division for Economic Security of the MIA of Russia Division for the Guryevsky District of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region, together with police precinct officers and personnel of the Kurshsky Inter-District Fishery Department of the West Baltic Territorial Administration of the Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo), suppressed illegal extraction of aquatic biological resources.

Operatives on boats went to the waters of the Curonian Lagoon of the Baltic Sea, where they found four small vessels belonging to local fishing enterprises. Their workers fished with nets on the routes of migration to the spawning grounds. The fishermen were detained.

The police seized watercraft, documentation, navigation aids, more than eight hundred kilograms of caught fish, as well as 6,300 meters of prohibited nets.

Inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Guryevsky District of the Kaliningrad Region initiated a criminal case against nine suspects on the grounds of offenses under part 3 of Article 256 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The preventive measure selected for the suspects was a subscription of their own recognizance.

Currently the police take operational search measures aimed at establishing additional episodes of the detainees' criminal activities.

In addition, a legal assessment will be given to the actions of the heads of fishing enterprises,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

This year, the inquiry bodies of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region instituted 44 criminal cases on the basis of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.