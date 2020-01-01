In the territory of the Moscow Region, operational and preventive measures are being taken to identify and eliminate illegal crops of poppy, hemp and other plants containing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, as well as to identify foci of wild-growing drug-containing plants.
During the raid, officers of the drug control group, together with colleagues from the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Serebryanye Prudy, near the village of Uspensky, discovered a plot with wild hemp.
Using special equipment, by mowing and burning, the police destroyed the hotbed of cannabis growth. The total mass of destroyed narcotic plants was more than two and a half tons.
