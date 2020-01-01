A resident of the village of Zaterechny, Neftekumsky District, for six years received social benefits, as a result of submitting to a state authority documents with inaccurate information on her recognition as a disabled person of the third group. The total damage amount to about 600 thousand rubles.

The unlawful act in the course of operational measures was revealed by officers of the Division for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Neftekumsky Urban District.

During the preliminary investigation, the unreasonableness of the disability assignment was also confirmed by a special medical commission.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Neftekumsky Urban District prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 159.2 of the Russian Criminal Code.