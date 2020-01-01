Police officers of the Ilovlinsky District revealed a fact of fictitious registration by a 66-year-old farmer living in the workers' settlement of Bykovo, of 8 citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the provision of living quarters to them at the address of his residence. However, the farmer did not intend to accommodate the hired foreign workers in his living quarters, because he knew that they would live in the territory of the Ilovlinsky District, where they worked on agricultural lands.

At present, the issue of initiating a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen at the place of stay in residential premises in the Russian Federation”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

Previously, the man had already been tried for committing a similar offense.