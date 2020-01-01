Investigators of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region charged the director of a real estate agency with more than 10 facts of fraudulent actions in the sale and purchase of apartments in the city of Angarsk.

As established by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Angarsky Urban District, at least 14 people, from whom more than 16 million rubles were stolen in aggregate, suffered from the actions of the 37-year-old suspect.

According to preliminary information, for a year and a half, the entrepreneur gained confidence of her clients and, using their insufficient knowledge of civil law relations, received for safekeeping funds intended for the purchase of housing. For those wishing to improve their living conditions, and often those were people of retirement age, she offered a so-called secure deal, ostensibly acting as its guarantor. Having at her disposal a large amount of money, the defendant found sellers of apartments and, acting as an intermediary, took part in the conclusion of a purchase and sale agreement, after which on far-fetched pretexts she evaded transferring money to the seller.

Finding themselves in such a situation, the previous apartment owners successfully challenged the transaction in court, and the buyers were forced to vainly demand the return of the savings transferred to the unscrupulous real estate agent.

It was also established that, while under investigation, she again committed a similar crime, also qualified by Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation as “Fraud”. To prevent new unlawful encroachments, the director was detained and placed in a temporary detention center, and the investigators appeared before the court with a motion to choose against the defendant a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.

Based on the results of the examination of the collected materials the Angarsky City Court upheld the motion on the arrest.

As part of the adoption of measures aimed at protecting the rights of victims, investigators conducted a number of searches, during which various documentation and other material evidence were seized.