“Today, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow, at the request of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department, chose in absentia a measure of restraint in the form of remand in custody in relation to Renato Usatii, who was repeatedly summoned by the investigator to face the charges, but did not appear and was put on the international wanted list.

According to investigators, Renato Usatii being a member of an international criminal community in 2013-2014. participated in illegal foreign exchange operations to withdraw more than 500 billion rubles from the Russian Federation through the Moldovan bank “BC Moldindconbank S.A.”.

The organizers of the criminal activity were citizens of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Moldova Vladimir Plahotniuc and Vyacheslav Platon. Currently, they are on the international wanted list, earlier the court chose in absentia in their respect a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.

Meanwhile, the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia have completed the investigation of a separated criminal case against members of the international criminal community, who, through illegal currency transactions, have withdrawn more than 100 billion rubles from the Russian Federation.

Five citizens of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Moldova were charged with creating, leading and participating in an international criminal community, as well as committing illegal currency transactions, and a preventive measure was chosen against them in the form of remand in custody. The defendants started familiarizing themselves with the materials of the criminal case.

Investigation into the circumstances of the illegal activities in relation to other members of the international criminal community continues,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.