“The Investigative Administration of the MIA for the Republic of Khakassia completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against three members of an organized group accused of committing crimes under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, having experience of work at service stations and being well versed in automotive electronics, the offenders committed a series of thefts of foreign cars. They used a special grabber code that allowed them to remotely disable the security alarm and unblock the door locks. The hijackers got into the car, easily started the engine and fled the crime scene.

The defendants carefully prepared for each theft. For several days, they observed the area and chose residential yards that were not equipped with a video surveillance system. Stolen foreign cars were driven to places of their temporary storage, and personal belongings of the owners were destroyed. Subsequently, vehicles without documents were sold for disassembly for spare parts.

As a result of operational-search measures, the car thieves were detained by officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Khakassia, together with colleagues from the Krasnoyarsk Territory with the participation of the Rosgvardia.

The circumstances of nine thefts committed in four cities of the Republic of Khakassia and the Krasnoyarsk Territory were established. The total amount of the damage exceeded 10.5 million rubles.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Sayanogorsky City Court of the Republic of Khakassia for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.