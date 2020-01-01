“The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krasnoselsky District of the Kostroma Region received a statement from the owner of a jewelry factory that the inventory revealed a shortage of silver worth one million 400 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police established that a former employee of the company could be involved in the theft. A year ago, the suspect got a job as a manager, and his responsibilities included the sale of jewelry in various regions of Russia.

Operatives found out that the man had lost his savings on on-line sweepstakes and, in order to make up for the damage, sold to a pawnshop the silver entrusted to him. However, the bets did not work and he lost all the money.

At first, the employee managed to conceal the shortage. However, when the employer announced a general inventory, the offender realized that his machinations would be exposed. At night, he came to the office building, broke a window in one of the offices, poured gasoline from the bottles he brought with him and threw a lighted match.

Currently, two criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 160 and part 2 of Article 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation have been instituted against the suspect. The court chose in respect him a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place and behave properly,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.