The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Voskresensk has completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 30-year-old resident of the Krasnodar Territory, on the features of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the offender committed 10 thefts from houses, sheds and cabins located in garden associations near the villages of Gostilovo, Maksimovka, Konstantinovo, Vorypaevo and Trofimovo of the Voskresensk Urban District during the period from August to November 2019. The total damage amounted to about 1.5 million rubles.

It was established that the defendant squeezed open plastic windows and illegally penetrated the premises, from where he stole power tools, household appliances and other personal belongings of citizens.

The illegal activity was stopped by officers of the criminal investigation unit. During the search, part of the stolen property was found and seized from the defendant. Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Voskresensky District Court for consideration on the merits.