In early July, as part of operational-search activities, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration together with the special unit “Skif” of the Rosgvardia Department for the Kurgan Region, in the village of Yurgamysh, found more than 4.5 thousand bottles of illegal alcohol at a 33-year-old unemployed local resident’s place. The market value of alcohol seized from illegal circulation is estimated at more than one million rubles.

According to available information, in the outbuildings of his house, the man kept unmarked alcoholic products of well-known brands for subsequent sale to a limited circle of persons. The offender chose reliable buyers through his acquaintances, called them, and at the appointed time passed the “order”.

The illegal business was stopped by regional police officers as part of a criminal investigation into a case of illegal hunting, in which the bootlegger was the defendant.

For storage and retail sale of alcohol-containing products without an appropriate license on an especially large scale, an investigator of the Yurgamyshsky inter-municipal division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia instituted a criminal case against the citizen on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 171.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.

The defendant in the criminal case is being checked for involvement in other crimes related to the illegal circulation of alcohol in the region.