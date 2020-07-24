Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Elizovsky District has completed the investigation of a criminal case on the fact of cruelty to animals, the materials have been sent to the court.

In April of this year, the police received a message that the remains of five horses, a foal, a deer, a fox, a raccoon and two dogs were found on the territory of a farm located at the 23d kilometer of the Seaport-Airport highway. In addition, emaciated animals roamed the farm exhausted and unattended.

A 29-year-old man, who has been assigned with the task of looking after the animals during the absence of their owner, is suspected of committing the crime under paragraph “e” of part 2 of Article 245 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Cruelty to animals”.

In November last year, the entrepreneur, for personal reasons, moved to another region for several months. Before leaving, the woman agreed with a citizen who had previously worked at her farm that he would take care of the animals (horses, dogs, two raccoons, a deer and others). She left a supply of feed, hay and medicines for animals, and during her absence she transferred money to the man every month as payment for his work. The worker regularly informed her over the phone, that he was coping with the care for the animals, even at the time when the animals began dying of hunger and thirst.

Some time after the departure of the owner, the man got tired of hard work and gradually ceased fulfilling his duties of feeding and watering the wards. By the end of December, he began drinking alcohol, and in January, he started spending for personal needs the money that the owner sent him to manage the farm. He did not let volunteers into the territory, and the food they brought was thrown out in the yard. It was eaten by those animals that were not tied.

The man admitted his guilt, repented and fully compensated the damage caused to the entrepreneur. Soon the criminal case will be considered by the Elizovsky District Court, which will take a legal decision.