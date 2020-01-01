In July of this year, the duty unit of Police Division No. 3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Stavropol received a statement of a citizen about fraudulent actions committed against him back in April 2016.

It was established that a 35-year-old resident of the city of Mikhailovsk, taking advantage of the established relationship of trust, persuaded the citizen to transfer 900 thousand rubles to him in order to resolve the issue of terminating four enforcement proceedings initiated against the victim's father, on the fact of debts to legal entities and individuals. For four years the victim hoped that his friend would fulfill the terms of the agreement, but he simply stopped communicating.

Officers of the criminal investigation department, together with colleagues from the FSB of Russia Department in the Stavropol Territory, established the whereabouts of the fraud suspect.

In the police division, the citizen admitted his guilt and said that from the very beginning his goal had been the appropriation of cash that he spent on personal needs.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact by the Investigative Division No. 3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Stavropol on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.