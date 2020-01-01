Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” sent to court a criminal case against a defendant, accused of theft.

In the Sverdlovsky District of the regional center, a representative of a company manufacturing spare parts and attachments for construction equipment filed with the duty-unit of police division No. 6 of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” a statement on the disappearance of manufactured products. As established by officers of the police, at night the offender had climbed the fence of the base and entered a warehouse, from where he stole an electric drill and more than 7.5 thousand tungsten plates for grader knives worth in total over 1 million rubles. The man took the stolen items into the street and hid them in the bushes, after which he asked his friend to help him transport the metal products to the collection point for non-ferrous scrap, and as for the drill, he later sold it to a pawnshop.

During the operational activities criminal investigators identified and detained the suspect. He turned to be a 35-year-old resident of Krasnoyarsk with a long criminal record. Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainee by investigators of the city police on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. Currently, the criminal case materials together with the indictment have been sent to the Sverdlovsky District Court of Krasnoyarsk for consideration on the merits. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.