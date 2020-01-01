“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region have completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against members of a group accused of attempted drug trafficking.

The investigation established that one of the offenders acquired drugs and transferred them to his accomplice, who lived in a specially rented private house in the village of Leshkovo, Moscow Region. The latter, in his turn, packaged the prohibited substances and stored them for the purpose of subsequent sale.

In March last year, the defendants were detained by officers of the Moscow Region police with the participation of the Rosgvardia. Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Articles 30 and 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

During a search of the residential building in the basement and in the rooms, 870 parcels of powdery substance, packaging materials, electronic scales and a vacuum cleaner were found. According to the results of the forensic study, the seized substances were marijuana, hashish and one of the types of cannabinoids with a total weight of more than 16 kilograms.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Istrinsky City Court of the Moscow Region for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.