“Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Nikolaevsky District of the Khabarovsk Territory, together with representatives of the regional Department of the FSB of Russia, detained a local resident, in whose house over three hundred half-liter containers filled with black caviar were found. The total damage caused to the aquatic biological resources exceeded 30 million rubles.

As the detainee explained, he had found the caviar in the area of the Kuklya River dam near the village of Konstantinovka and stored it for further sale.

Currently, the caviar, a chest freezer, five cell phones, and a boat with an outboard motor have been seized.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Nikolaevsky District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose in respect of the defendant a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place and proper behavior,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.