As a result of operational-search activities, officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region detained, in the forest belt of the Tsentralny District of Chelyabinsk, a woman born in 1972. During a personal search and a subsequent search at the place of residence of the detainee, the police seized 1,760 grams of the narcotic drug heroin, packaged in 300 separate packages.

It was established that the woman was planning to sell the drug on the territory of the regional center by organizing caches in various parts of the city.

Currently, Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Chelyabinsk have instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of the crime under part 3 of Article 30 and parts 4 and 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanctions of this article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to a life term.

Measures aimed at identifying other participants in the offense are being taken.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainee.