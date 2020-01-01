Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA General Administration for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA Division for the Urban District of Lukhovitsy, in cooperation with the FSB of Russia Department for Moscow and the Moscow Region, as well as the FSB of Russia Department for the Ryazan Region, detained members of a group suspected of committing theft on an especially large scale.

According to available information, the offenders in the Urban District of Lukhovitsy made an unauthorized tie-in into two pipes of the main pipeline in order to pump out diesel fuel, to which end they made a pipeline branch in the form of a hose to the land plot located in the village of Vrachovo. The total amount of the damage exceeded 1 million rubles.

On this fact the investigator of the Investigation Division of the MIA Division for the Urban District of Lukhovitsy initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated by Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code (“Theft”).

As a result of operational-search measures, law enforcement officers identified and, with the support of the Rosgvardia, detained the suspects in the Shatursky District at the time of the transportation of the stolen fuel. They turned to be three residents of the town of Roshal, aged from 23 to 45, of which two had a criminal record. The detained group members moved in three vehicles equipped with containers completely filled with diesel fuel, with a total volume of more than 9 tons.

In the course of further activities, the police found a garage box located in the town of Roshal, where the stolen fuel was stored, as well as the vehicle in which the offenders transported oil products. During a search in the garage and a search of the vehicle, police officers seized two tons of stolen diesel fuel, a plastic container for 200 liters, a welding machine, pumps for pumping oil products, a gas generator, devices for working at night, shovels and a plastic hose similar to the one used for taps installed in the Urban District of Lukhovitsy.