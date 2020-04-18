In July of this year, despite the measures taken in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of April 18, 2020 No. 274 “On temporary measures to resolve the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation in connection with the threat of further spread of the new coronavirus infection ( COVID-19)”, in Moscow and the Moscow Region, cities of Yekaterinburg and St. Petersburg, Murmansk and Amur regions, cases of violation of public order by foreign citizens were recorded.

At the same time, in some episodes, the offenders damaged the property of the enterprise where they worked, stole inventory items, inflicted bodily harm to employees. Analysis of the causes of conflict situations suggests that most of them relate to the employee's relationship with employers, the organization of conditions and remuneration for labor at the performance of contractual obligations.

The police instituted criminal investigation into the indicated events in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by Articles 212 and 213 of the Russian Criminal Code. Eight people have already been taken into custody on suspicion of committing the crime, three have been detained under Article 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation, 39 protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up, and the issue of initiating criminal proceedings under Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is being considered.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia sent appeals to the diplomatic missions of the CIS member states to explain their compatriots temporarily staying or residing in the Russian Federation the inadmissibility of illegal actions.

We also inform them that the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia have been instructed to immediately respond to such manifestations, and take the necessary measures to ensure public order and the safety of citizens.

In this regard, we would like to draw attention to the fact that offenders will be held liable in accordance with the law. In addition, in accordance with the migration legislation of the Russian Federation, measures related to the establishment of a temporary restriction on entry to the Russian Federation for a period of 5 years will be taken against them.

At the same time, divisions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, in close cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, control the operational situation in all constituent entities of the Russian Federation. In the first half of 2020, there were registered 3.8% less illegal acts committed by foreign citizens than in the same period of 2019.