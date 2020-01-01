“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan, together with colleagues from St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, detained six members of an organized group on suspicion of cashing money.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders carried out illegal banking operations without an appropriate license. Clients' funds were transferred to the accounts of controlled companies, and then through a chain of intermediaries, they were cashed and transferred to customers.

According to investigators, the defendants received payment for their services in the amount of at least 6% of each transaction. In total, the amount of the commission exceeded 37 million rubles.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 172 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search activities, six members of the group were detained in the Republic of Tatarstan, St. Petersburg and Moscow. For two of them the court selected as a measure of procedural compulsion an obligation to appear, and for four - a house arrest.

14 searches were carried out, during which more than 100 seals, 500 bank cards, 50 cell phones, almost 200 SIM cards and a banknote counter were found and seized.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.