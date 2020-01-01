“Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region detained two men suspected of fraud.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders offered a local resident to purchase 130 fake coins from the time of tsarist Russia, saying that they were made of silver and had historical value. The man agreed and paid them 130 thousand rubles. He found out later that he had bought fakes and contacted the police.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Tobolsky” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search activities, police officers detained two natives of the Tambov Region on suspicion of committing the offense. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

It was found out that the detainees had bought souvenir coins in one of the Moscow markets. During searches of the places of residence of the defendants, more than five kilograms of fakes were found and seized.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.