“The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against members of an organized group accused of committing crimes under parts 3 and 4 of Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, the alleged organizer of the group was the chairman of the board of a consumer credit cooperative. Together with her accomplices, she was finding women in a difficult financial situation and entitled to receive a state certificate for maternity (family) capital. Later, possessing experience in real estate work, the defendants selected objects for making transactions for the purchase and sale of real estate in various districts of the Omsk Region.

Convincing women of the legality of their actions, the offenders entered into imaginary deals with them to obtain loans. After that they provided deliberately false information about the acquisition of real estate to the offices of the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation to get compensation and repayment of the fictitious loans. Part of the funds received was returned to the holders of state certificates, the rest of the money was distributed by the group leader among the accomplices.

It was preliminarily established that the defendants had illegally cashed 61 maternal (family) capital certificates, and the amount of damage exceeded 27 million rubles.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Tsentralny District Court of the city of Omsk for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.