The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Novoshakhtinsk has initiated a criminal case against the general director of a commercial organization on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 2 of Article 201 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, on the fact of abuse of power.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that the defendant, being the head of an oil refining company, entered into an agreement with a partner for storage and processing of raw materials. Having received the commodity, the suspect did not fulfill the terms of the agreement. Taking advantage of his official position, the man appropriated part of the entrusted property and began disposing of it at his discretion. By the deadline set, the director failed in providing the finished product, since it had been sold.

The total amount of the damage exceeded 6 million rubles.

With respect to the general director a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior. Currently, the criminal investigation is on-going.