As part of the preventive operation “Poppy”, during the processing of operational information, drug control officers, together with a police precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kalininsky District, revealed a fact of illegal cultivation of drug-containing plants.

At the personal plot of a 35-year-old resident of the village of Litvinki, the police found crops resembling a drug-containing plant. During the inspection of the plot, law enforcement officers found and seized 54 bushes of the cultivated plant. The Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region as a result of a study found that the seized sample was a drug-containing plant - hemp, with an initial weight of 4,512.13 grams.

A criminal case was initiated against the suspect on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 1 of Article 231 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal large scale cultivation of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances or their precursors”. The maximum penalty provided for by the sanction of the article is a term of up to two years in prison.