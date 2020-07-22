As part of the preventive operation “Poppy”, during the processing of operational information, drug control officers, together with a police precinct officer of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kalininsky District, revealed a fact of illegal cultivation of drug-containing plants.
At the personal plot of a 35-year-old resident of the village of Litvinki, the police found crops resembling a drug-containing plant. During the inspection of the plot, law enforcement officers found and seized 54 bushes of the cultivated plant. The Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region as a result of a study found that the seized sample was a drug-containing plant - hemp, with an initial weight of 4,512.13 grams.
A criminal case was initiated against the suspect on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 1 of Article 231 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal large scale cultivation of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances or their precursors”. The maximum penalty provided for by the sanction of the article is a term of up to two years in prison.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.