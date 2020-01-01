Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Kiselevsk completed the investigation of a criminal case, initiated against an 18-year-old resident of the Prokopyevsky District. He was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”.

In April of this year, the duty unit of the Afonino police sub-division of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Kiselevsk received a signal that a metal fence had been stolen from the territory where a new cemetery was planned to be located.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, police officers identified and detained the suspect. It turned out to be a resident of the Prokopyevsky District. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against him. The investigation found that the unemployed suspect committed the crime in search of money. Having removed the metal spans from the fence posts, he transported them to the collection point in a rented vehicle. There were seized in total more than 2 tons of metal. The amount of the damage exceeded 300,000 rubles.

The police seized a part of the stolen property and returned it to the rightful owner.

At the moment the criminal case materials have been sent to the Kiselevsky City Court for consideration. The sanction of the incriminated article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.