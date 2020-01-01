Criminal Investigation officers of the Zheleznogorsk police detained the man who had been hiding from law enforcement bodies for two years.

In July 2018, a local resident contacted the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration for the closed city of Zheleznogorsk, and said that his acquaintance refused returning the borrowed funds in the amount of about 2 million rubles. Another resident of Zheleznogorsk reported that his friend had asked for a car worth 200 thousand rubles for a while and had not returned it, violating the agreement. At that, both applicants named the man, born in 1985, with whom they were acquainted and communicated from time to time.

Law enforcement officers found out that the suspect, while carrying out business activities, ran a microfinance organization. Having received a large sum of money from one of the victims, he turned to the other victim with a request to borrow a private car for a week. Then the man left the city in the foreign car belonging to the second victim and stopped answering calls. For two years, the suspect was hiding from law enforcement bodies, moving to various localities of the Russian Federation and purchasing telephone SIM cards issued to other persons. He sold the car stolen from his friend. Currently, the investigation is carrying out work to establish the location of the foreign car.

In the course of operational-search measures, operatives of the CI Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration for the closed city of Zheleznogorsk, detained the suspect in Tomsk. The man was delivered to Zheleznogorsk, at the request of the investigation, the court chose against him a preventive measure in the form of arrest. The police seized from the detainee documents, the seal of his company, as well as a cell phone and USB drives.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration for the closed city of Zheleznogorsk initiated a criminal case on the grounds of offenses under parts 2 and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.