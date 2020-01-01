The investigative unit for the organized crime of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh completed the preliminary investigation and sent to the court a criminal case charging three local residents, aged from 48 to 53, of committing a crime under paragraphs “a”, “b” of part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) application of information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”.

It was established that the defendants in the Autumn of 2018 purchased equipment, tobacco, components for cigarettes and transported them to a warehouse in the Leninsky District of Voronezh, where they organized the production, storage and sale of unmarked tobacco products requiring mandatory marking with excise stamps.

During a search, officers of the Division of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh, in warehouses in the regional center, found and seized about 2 million cigarettes, wrapping paper with the name of a well-known brand, equipment for production, and for formation of packs and blocks. The total value of the seized counterfeit products exceeded 28 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to the Sovetsky District Court of the city of Voronezh for consideration on the merits.

The defendants fully admitted their guilt. The sanction of the article provides for the maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 6 years.