“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow with the participation of the Rosgvardia suppressed the activities of an ethnic group suspected of funds extortion.

According to operatives, in October last year, the offenders, threatening with physical violence, forced the director and manager of one of the Moscow bookmaker's clubs to write promissory notes, according to which they had allegedly received a loan of 3 and 4.5 million rubles, respectively. In case of non-return of funds, the victims, according to the receipts, were obliged to transfer to the suspects an apartment and a foreign car with a total value of more than 10 million rubles.

As a result of operational-search activities, police officers identified and detained three active members of the group in the Moscow Region. They turned out to be a woman and two men, one of whom had a criminal record.

The Inquiry unit of the IA Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under Article 163 of the Russian Criminal Code. The court chose for two suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for another one a recognizance of not leaving and behaving properly.

In the course of searches in the places of actual residence of the detainees, 20 debt receipts, a bank card, a certificate of a police officer of a former USSR republic in the name of one of the group members, communication equipment and a video recorder were found. There was also seized the car stolen from the victims and documents for it.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish additional episodes of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.