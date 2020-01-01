“The Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory, with the participation of the Interregional Department of Rosfinmonitoring for the Far Eastern Federal District, have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, against the alleged organizer of a criminal community, who is suspected of heroin trafficking.

As previously reported, in the Summer of 2019, operatives of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory suppressed an interregional channel for the supply of drugs to Chita. Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Articles 210 and 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. To date, the circumstances of about 70 facts of contactless sale of drugs have been established.

According to the preliminary data, the damage caused by the unlawful activities exceeded 27 million rubles. Of those, the criminal community leader legalized 21 million rubles. Using bank cards issued to third parties, the suspect made repeated financial transactions with the subsequent withdrawal of a part of the criminally obtained cash via ATMs.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.