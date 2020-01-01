A local resident turned to the duty unit of the “Rudnichny” police division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kemerovo. The woman said that she had left her bag unattended in the grocery store for several minutes and soon found it missing. In addition to keys and a mobile phone, there were 850,000 rubles inside.

During the operational activities criminal investigators identified the suspect. The instruction on detaining the offender was sent to all crews working in the framework of the unified deployment system. In the evening, traffic police officers, while on duty in the Rudnichny district of the city of Kemerovo, stopped a car driven by the wanted man. That was a 42-year-old resident of the regional center with a criminal record. The police found out that the recidivist was on the wanted list not only on suspicion of theft in Kemerovo, but also of crimes on the territory of Norilsk.

In addition, the guards of law and order found that the driver had signs of alcohol intoxication, but he refused to undergo the examination procedure. At the same time, the Kemerovo resident has already been brought to administrative responsibility for drunk driving.

The detainee was taken to the police division, where he confessed and said that he had thrown the handbag into a waste container and spent the money from the bag to buy a car and clothes. Noting a successful deal, the offender got behind the wheel in a state of intoxication and was soon detained by the traffic police.

The Inquiry unit of the “Rudnichny” police division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kemerovo prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”, Article 264.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the traffic rules by a person subjected to administrative punishment”. As a preventive measure, the defendant was taken into custody.