The GA for Investigation of the Regional General Administration have completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated on the basis of a crime under parts 2, 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The investigation established that a resident of the Krasnodar Territory created an organized group, whose members appropriated citizens’ money under the guise of selling them diesel fuel.

The organizer of the criminal scheme involved four accomplices in the illegal activities. The offenders acted according to the developed plan, having distributed roles among themselves.

The organizer supervised and coordinated the actions of the group members, accounted for stolen funds and distributed the illegally obtained income among them.

One of the participants was looking for residential premises offered for rent, from where calls to citizens were made to steal money, purchased cell phones and SIM cards issued to third parties who were not aware of the committed illegal activities.

Two other members of the group called citizens and introduced themselves as employees of organizations involved in the sale of oil products. They informed about the possibility of purchasing diesel fuel at a reduced price and persuaded to transfer funds to the bank card accounts indicated by them.

The fourth participant in the illegal activity, together with unidentified persons, cashed the stolen money and, on the instruction of the organizer, distributed it among the group members.

In total, the offenders managed to deceive 28 residents of the Stavropol Territory and seize their money in an amount of about two million rubles.

The illegal activities of five citizens were suppressed by officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the regional GA, Krasnodar operatives with the power support by the Rosgvardia. The offenders have been detained and placed into custody.

During searches at the places of residence of the defendants, investigators and operatives found and seized bank cards, mobile phones, SIM cards, handwritten records of the involvement of those citizens in committing illegal acts and other material evidence.

In support of a civil claim filed by fifteen victims, the property of four defendants was seized.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Promyshlenny District Court of the city of Stavropol for consideration on the merits.