The criminal cases instituted on the grounds of crimes under part 2 and part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”, were investigated by the investigative department of the MIA of Russia Division for the Neryungrinsky District.

The preliminary investigation established that three residents of the Neryungrinsky District formed an organized group to commit fraudulent actions in obtaining consumer loans. For those purposes, the defendants found citizens with an asocial lifestyle. Having reached an agreement with them, the attackers took their passports and, using computer programs, made copies of documents with fictitious personal data, while leaving the owner's photo. To obtain commercial loans based on copies of passports made, members of the group attracted individual loan officers.

Thus, in the period from January 2017 to March 2018, members of the organized group, acting in collusion with the above persons, committed 13 crimes, of which 10 were committed in Neryungri and 3 in Aldan.

The offenders used the proceeds to purchase household and digital appliances, which they sold via the Internet. The total amount of the damage exceeded 1,650,000 rubles.

Based on the results of the criminal case consideration, the court sentenced to real imprisonment terms 5 participants in the crimes, including the leader and 2 active members of the organized group, as well as 2 previously convicted women, sentencing them to prison terms ranging from 2 years 6 months to 4 years 2 months. Two female defendants were sentenced to suspended sentences, two men without a criminal record who fully admitted their guilt were sentenced to corrective labor. The police criminally prosecuted 9 persons.