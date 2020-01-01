Investigator of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Lukhovitsy completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime under Article 258 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal hunting”.

In January of this year. the duty-unit of the police division received a message that in the village of Beloomut, in an UAZ vehicle, the carcasses of 2 common lynxes, listed in the Red Book of the Moscow Region, were found. An investigative team was sent to the scene.

In the course of operational and investigative actions, on the basis of materials from the inspection of the scene of the incident and material evidence, the police identified the men involved in the illegal hunting. Those were a 55-year-old resident of Yegoryevsk, who worked as a huntsman of the Beloomutsk hunting and fishing farm, and a 42-year-old resident of Moscow. The damage to the state amounted to 560 thousand rubles.

Currently, the materials of the criminal case have been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.

The sanctions of the incriminated article presume a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.