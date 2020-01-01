“The investigator of the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra has completed the investigation of a criminal case of fraud.

According to the investigation, a 32-year-old Muscovite, for motives of greed, with intent to steal other people's property, posted ads on the Internet and offered to purchase outboard motors and motor vehicles at prices significantly lower than the market average.

Clients transferred money as a prepayment to the bank accounts of the suspect. The amounts ranged between 3 and a half thousand and 356 thousand rubles. However, in reality, the alleged seller did not have any equipment. After receiving the money, he stopped communicating. The buyers did not receive the goods, and the advance payment was not returned to them.

In March of this year, officers of the Criminal Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra, in collaboration with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, detained the suspect.

He is currently charged with 30 episodes of fraud. The preliminary damage caused to the victim is more than two and a half million rubles.

During the searches in the apartment of the defendant, the police seized SIM cards, bank cards, stamps and documents that have evidentiary value for the criminal case.

The police found that the man had been already convicted for a similar crime.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Khanty-Mansiysky District Court” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.