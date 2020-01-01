“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Krasnoyarsk Territory completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against a man charged with committing a crime under part 3 of Article 175 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The police established that in March 2018, the Krasnoyarsk hunting user acquired for further sale more than 14 thousand sable skins that had been hunted in the Yeniseisky District without an appropriate permit.

During a search in the defendant's office, animal skins were found and seized, which did not have the veterinary marks stipulated by the legislation of the Russian Federation. According to the preliminary data, the inflicted damage exceeded 68 million rubles.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Yeniseisky District Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.