While patrolling the territory, officers of the police patrol service of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Lyuberetskoye” noticed three men standing near their cars, who, when they saw the police, tried to get rid of the packages in their hands. During the inspection of the scene, law enforcement officers found and seized 4 large packages with 800 parcels, and in the cabin of one of the cars there were electronic scales, foil, packing bags and scotch tape.

Suspects in drug trafficking were detained. Those turned to be three residents of CIS countries aged from 19 to 23.

According to the results of a chemical study of some of the packages, it was established that they contained a narcotic drug - heroin. The total weight of the seized substance was 990 grams.

The Investigator of the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Lyuberetskoye” initiated a criminal case against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected by the Lyuberetsky City Court as the preventive measure for the suspects.