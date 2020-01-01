As part of the measures to counter illegal migration in the region, officers of the regional Administration for Migration Issues and the Administration for the Protection of Public Order, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Borovsky District, detained 25 foreigners from the republics of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan illegally engaged in labor activities without work patents at construction sites located in the village of Kabitsino.

Illegal migrants were involved in the construction of residential buildings and carried out various types of general construction work.

As a result of the action, law enforcement officers suppressed 25 administrative offenses in the field of migration, administrative protocols were drawn up against foreign citizens for illegal employment in the Russian Federation (Article 18.10 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation).

Administrative measures were taken against violators of migration legislation in the form of imposing administrative fines in the amount of 2,000 rubles for each of the administrative offenses committed by them.

Presently, an audit is being carried out to bring to administrative responsibility the employers who illegally use the labor of foreign workers. They face an administrative penalty in the form of an administrative fine in the amount of 250 to 800 thousand rubles for each illegal worker.