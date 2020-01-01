While patrolling the road to Kola-Serebryanskaya HPP in the Kolsky District, the attention of traffic police officers was attracted by a minibus, the driver of which was subsequently stopped for a check of documents and transported cargo. When examining the cargo compartment of the car, the police noticed several dark colored polymer bags. When asked by the traffic police about the contents, the driver could not explain anything. When the inspectors opened one of the bags, they saw inside them frozen briquettes, resembling Kamchatka crab meat. The investigative and operational group that arrived at the scene in the presence of attesting witnesses seized 37 bags with products from the vehicle, which were sent for examination. The study found that 186 briquettes of Kamchatka crab meat with a total weight of 540 kilograms were transported in the vehicle.

A similar situation occurred in the spring on the Mishukovo – Snezhnogorsk highway. A VAZ 2115 car was stopped there for a check of documents. In his conversation with the police, the driver explained that in the trunk of his car there were several sacks with Kamchatka crab, which he found on the seashore. After examining the trunk, the police found 4 light-colored polypropylene bags, which contained the valuable biological resource. An investigative and operational team was called to the scene, the products were seized and sent for examination. As the results of the subsequent study showed, the man transported the limbs of a Kamchatka crab, with a total weight of over 100 kg.

The damage caused to the aquatic biological resources of the Russian Federation by the actions of unidentified persons is estimated at over 9.5 million rubles.

The Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kolsky District has initiated criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The criminal investigations continue.