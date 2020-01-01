The criminal case against a man born in 1975, accused of committing crimes under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and part 1 of Article 201 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, was investigated by the investigative unit for the organized crime of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Samara.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that the former general director of one of the Samara regional funds, having abused his powers, independently ordered the issuance of orders for his encouragement, on the basis of which funds in the total amount of over six million rubles were accrued to him.

Also, the investigators proved that in February 2018, the defendant entered into a contract of sale and purchase of an individual housing construction object with a land plot located in the Krasnoyarsky District of the Samara Region on behalf of the fund with his acquaintance, at a clearly underestimated price, thereby causing by his actions a material damage to the fund amounting to more than three million rubles.

The court found the defendant guilty and sentenced him to 4 years 6 months of imprisonment in a general regime correctional colony with a fine of 500 thousand rubles. The verdict has not come into effect.