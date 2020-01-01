“The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Nizhnetagilskoye” completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against a local woman charged with committing crimes under Articles 158 and 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the bank employee, using her official position, stole savings of pensioners. Elderly people turned to her with the aim of opening a new deposit or extend the existing loan agreements. During the issuance of bank cards in their name, the offender, under the guise of carrying out various financial transactions, requested passwords and PIN codes. Later, having gained access to confidential data, she appropriated clients' funds and disposed of them at her discretion.

As a result of operational-search activities, the woman was detained at her workplace by employees of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Nizhnetagilskoye”. With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of her own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

The circumstances of seven episodes of the defendant’s unlawful activity were established. The total damage exceeded 3.5 million rubles.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Leninsky District Court of the city of Nizhny Tagil, Sverdlovsk Region, for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.