“The Investigative unit for investigation of organized criminal activities of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region is investigating a criminal case against members of an organized group engaged in illegal banking activities.

It was preliminarily established that one of the defendants created a group of acquaintances, whose task was to open and maintain bank accounts of individuals and legal entities, make settlements on behalf of clients, and also provide cash services to the clients.

To this end, the offenders rented a number of offices in Penza and hired workers who were not aware of the nature of the illegal activities of their management.

The defendants organized registration to dummies and tax registration of more than two dozen organizations, and also opened over 40 bank accounts through which transactions were carried out.

Shadow bankers served about 200 clients, including organizations and entrepreneurs working in trade, construction, food and furniture production. Interest was charged for cashing services. It was preliminarily established that from January 2017 to November 2019, the turnover of illegal banking transactions amounted to more than 330 million rubles.

Criminal proceedings were initiated in April 2020. During the period of the preliminary investigation, more than 50 witnesses were interviewed, more than 30 searches were carried out, during which 15 pieces of computer equipment and accounting documents were seized, which had evidentiary value for the criminal case. In May 2020, ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region detained five suspects.

With regard to three of them the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and with regard to two - recognizance not to leave and behave properly.

Investigative actions aimed at exposing all the participants in the illegal activities continue,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.