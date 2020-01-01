The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against a 71-year-old local resident on the grounds of crimes provided for in part 4 of Article 159 and part 3 of Article 306 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud committed on an especially large scale” and “Knowingly false denunciation”.

According to the investigation, the defendant, being the former director of a municipal unitary enterprise in the city of Krasnodar engaged in the production of grain crops, turned to the police on the fact of illegal activities of the head of one of the companies of the Ust-Labinsky District. The offender managed to provide the investigation with convincing evidence that the director of the enterprise allegedly had not fulfilled the obligations under the concluded agreement for the storage of more than 6 thousand tons of sunflower seeds with subsequent buy-out, in connection with which a criminal case was initiated against the 55-year-old head of the organization, within the framework of the investigation of which the preliminary investigation bodies on the basis of a court order, arrested and transferred for safekeeping to an elevator in one of the organizations of the Ust-Labinsk region the agricultural products belonging to him.

After the termination of the criminal case due to the lack of corpus delicti, the arrested property was returned to the rightful owner, but this did not prevent the defendant from going to court, where, by deception, he received a decision giving him the right to demand from the elevator agricultural products that did not actually belong to him and which he disposed of at his own discretion. The total damage exceeded 130 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest was chosen with respect to the defendant.

To ensure compensation for the damage, the preliminary investigation authorities seized the property of the defendant.

The investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the approved indictment was sent to Court for consideration on the merits.

The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.