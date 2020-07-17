The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Altai Territory sent to court a criminal case charging two residents of the city of Barnaul, with the illegal production and storage of counterfeit alcoholic beverages, as well as illegal use of means of individualization of goods.

During the investigation, it was established that the defendants, father and son, had been producing counterfeit alcoholic beverages under well-known brands between May 2014 and August 2018.

In 2018, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Barnaul, together with the FSB of Russia Department for the Altai Territory, detained them. The police withdrew from illegal circulation more than 120 thousand liters of counterfeit alcohol worth more than 97 million rubles. Among the seized products there were various types of cognac, whiskey, vodka, wine, champagne, marked with fake brand labels of famous producers of alcoholic beverages.

All the alcohol was stored in rented garage boxes in the center of Barnaul, and was intended for sale through retail outlets in the Territory.

The police prosecuted the suspects in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) applying information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”, part 2 of Article 171.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production and (or) circulation of ethyl alcohol, alcoholic and alcohol-containing products” and part 3 of Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal use of means of individualization of goods”.

The preventive measure selected against the suspects was a subscription of their own recognizance. Arrest was imposed on the defendants’ property worth over 117 million rubles.

Currently, the preliminary investigation has been completed and the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.