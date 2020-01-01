A local resident turned to the police duty-unit in the village of Dagomys of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Lazarevsky District of the city of Sochi with a statement of theft. The man explained to the police that in his absence, jewelry worth about 20,000 rubles had disappeared from his apartment located on the first floor of an apartment building.

The law enforcement officers who arrived at the indicated address examined the scene and found that the offender penetrated the apartment through a window. The police interviewed possible eyewitnesses and drew up a description of the wanted offender.

As a result of operational-search activities on one of the streets of the resort city, officers of the criminal investigation department detained a 21-year-old young man, similar in features to the wanted person, and took him to the police division for further proceedings.

It was found that the offender sold the stolen jewelry to a pawnshop, and disposed of the proceeds at his own discretion.

The police established the suspect's involvement in seven more facts of similar unlawful acts committed in the territory of the resort city. The damage caused to the victims exceeded 300,000 rubles.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Sochi have instituted a criminal investigation against the defendant on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the young man.